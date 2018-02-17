Team USA Delivers Mixed Results in Men’s Figure Skating Short Program

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Nathan Chen of the United States competes during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) – The youngest American on Team USA’s ice skating team became the first figure skater to land a quad lutz in the Olympics.

Vincent Zhou nailed the jump right out of the gate in his short program. The 17-year-old is sitting in 12th Place in the competition, ahead of Nathan Chen who is in 17th place.

Chen only landed one of three jumps in his short program performance.

The best performance by a member of Team USA came from Adam Rippon who looked poised and confident as he landed all his jumps.

Reigning Olympic Champion Yazuru Hanyu of Japan is in First Place after a virtually flawless performance. Hundreds of his adoring fans were in the crowd and tossed stuffed Winnie the Poo bears, his self-appointed mascot, to the ice in celebration of his performance.

