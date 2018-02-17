SWAT situation ends in SW Austin with one man in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The SWAT team was summoned to an apartment in southwest Austin after someone told police one person had cut another in the hand Saturday afternoon, said the Austin Police Department.

Police said the initial call came in at about 1:25 p.m. as a family disturbance in the 4600 block of Monterrey Oaks Boulevard west of South MoPac Expressway near Oak Hill.

Police responded to the scene and then called SWAT to assist after 2 p.m.

They said one person was taken into custody before 4 p.m. without incident.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not expected to be life threatening. They are not releasing any other information at this time.