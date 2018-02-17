South Korea hockey coach will stay two more years

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — South Korea women’s hockey coach Sarah Murray has agreed to stay with the program for another two years.

The Canadian signed up four years ago for her first coaching job to guide the team through its Olympic debut.

The task got more complicated when political negotiations allowed North Korea to add 12 players to her roster only days before the games. Murray says she wants to help as much as she can.

Next up is a classification game Sunday against Switzerland, which beat the Koreans 8-0 in the preliminary round. The Koreans still are looking for their first Olympic win.