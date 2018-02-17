PHOTOS: Team USA takes down Slovakia in Game 2 of Men’s Hockey

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: The Uniited States celebrate after defeating Slovakia 2-1 during the Men's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

USA Men’s Hockey Team tops Slovakia 2-1 in second preliminary round game.

