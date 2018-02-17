Photos: Men’s 2018 Olympic figure skating finals

Japan took home two medals after the men’s free skate in South Korea, with Yuzuru Hanyu taking gold and fellow countryman Shoma Uno taking silver.
Spain’s Javier Fernandez took the bronze. Check out photos from the competition below.
PyeongChang 2018: Men’s figure skating finals
PyeongChang 2018: Men’s figure skating finals x
Latest Galleries
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening
-
Inside the 1998 U.S. women’s hockey team’s locker room celebration
-
The first time: USA vs. Canada at the Olympics
-
Flashback: Figure skater fashion in the ’80s
-
Galveston Boy
-
Galveston Boy
-
The Baileys find a new home in Montana