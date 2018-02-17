Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou all competed in the figure skating men’s short program Thursday night.
PHOTOS:Chen, Rippon, & Zhou take the ice during individual short program
PHOTOS:Chen, Rippon, & Zhou take the ice during individual short program x
Latest Galleries
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening
-
Inside the 1998 U.S. women’s hockey team’s locker room celebration
-
The first time: USA vs. Canada at the Olympics
-
Flashback: Figure skater fashion in the ’80s
-
Galveston Boy
-
Galveston Boy
-
The Baileys find a new home in Montana