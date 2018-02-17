New Braunfels man assaults girlfriend, stabs her brother when he tries to protect her, police say

KXAN Staff Published:
Jonathan Anthony Gomez (Photo: New Braunfels Police Department)
Jonathan Anthony Gomez (Photo: New Braunfels Police Department)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – A man is fighting for his life Saturday after being stabbed while trying to protect his sister in New Braunfels, said the New Braunfels Police Department.

Police said Jonathan Gomez, 25, was assaulting his girlfriend when her brother, 28, stepped in and was stabbed multiple times.

Police responded to the stabbing at about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hidalgo Avenue and Katy Street, they said.

Medics rushed the victim to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition with multiple serious, life-threatening stab wounds.

Police charged Gomez with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s