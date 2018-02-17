New Braunfels man assaults girlfriend, stabs her brother when he tries to protect her, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) – A man is fighting for his life Saturday after being stabbed while trying to protect his sister in New Braunfels, said the New Braunfels Police Department.

Police said Jonathan Gomez, 25, was assaulting his girlfriend when her brother, 28, stepped in and was stabbed multiple times.

Police responded to the stabbing at about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Hidalgo Avenue and Katy Street, they said.

Medics rushed the victim to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition with multiple serious, life-threatening stab wounds.

Police charged Gomez with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.