Nathan Chen on landing 6 quads: ‘I had nothing to lose’

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WOOD) — He may not have made it to the podium, but Nathan Chen did make history on the ice in PyeongChang.

The 18-year-old American figure skater ended the men’s free skate in fifth place, landing a historic six quadruple jumps. That moved him up from 17th place, where he found himself after the short program.

He told WOOD TV8’s Jack Doles that after his “disastrous” short program, there was much less pressure for him going into the free skate.

“I had nothing to lose at that point and that gave me a lot of freedom to try things,” Chen said. “Probably wouldn’t have tried things if I hadn’t had such a rough skate. I’m glad that I chose what I did and stuck with it.”

So with the competition in PyeongChang behind him, is Chen looking forward to Beijing in 2022?

“Four years is a pretty long time,” he said. “My sights definitely will be in that general area. I’ll take it day by day for now and plan for the next competition.”