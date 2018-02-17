Man shot in leg in east Austin

Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was shot in the leg in east Austin Saturday afternoon, said the Austin Police Department.

It happened at about 2 p.m. in the 8400 block of Garcreek Circle north of Loyola Lane and east of Decker Lane near the Travis County Expo Center, police said.

Medics treated the man in his 30s for the gunshot wound and then took him to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police said they initially detained and questioned several people about the shooting, but as of 3:20 p.m. no arrests had been made. Police said they were not actively looking for a suspect, though.

