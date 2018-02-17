Longhorns get back on track, sweep season series with Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dylan Osetkowski scored 21 points, Texas slowed national scoring leader Trae Young, and the Longhorns beat No. 23 Oklahoma 77-66 on Saturday to extend the Sooners’ losing streak to five games.

Young, a freshman point guard, scored 26 points on 7 for 21 shooting. Christian James scored 11 points and was the only other Sooner to score in double figures.

Kerwin Roach scored 12 points, Matt Coleman scored 11 and Mohamed Bamba added 10 points and 18 rebounds for Texas (16-11, 6-8 Big 12), which never trailed and swept the season series for the first time since 2011-12. The Longhorns, who had lost three straight, got a much-needed win to boost their NCAA Tournament hopes.

The Sooners (16-10, 6-8) shot just 30.8 percent overall and posted their lowest-scoring game of the season. Even an appearance by Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield wasn’t enough to get the Sooners going.

Oklahoma’s Kameron McGusty hit a 3 at the first-half buzzer to cut Texas’ lead to 32-29. The Sooners shot just 25.8 percent in the first half and matched their lowest point total for a half this season, yet hung tough by making 9 of 12 free throws.

Young hit a 3-pointer with about 13 minutes remaining to cut Texas’ lead to a point. Oklahoma’s Brady Manek attempted a corner 3-pointer, but Osetkowski blocked it and saved the ball to a teammate. The resulting fast break led to a layup by Texas’ Jacob Young that put the Longhorns up 51-44.

The Longhorns expanded their lead to 13 before a layup and a 3-pointer by Young led to a Texas timeout, but the Longhorns were able to keep the Sooners at bay.

___

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns bounced back after a 74-73 double-overtime loss to Baylor earlier in the week.

Oklahoma: Trae Young has made just 18 of 58 field goals and 4 of 27 3-pointers the past three games combined.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns travel to Kansas State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners play at Kansas on Monday.