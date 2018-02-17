Lindsey Vonn misses the podium

Erin Cargile Published:

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (KXAN) — It was a disappointing debut in PyeongChang for Lindsey Vonn as she missed the podium in the Women’s Super G. But the Olympic fan favorite has two more shots at a medal.

Vonn was the first skier on the course, something she called a pretty big disadvantage. There were no opportunities to watch other skiers on the course or lessons to learn from their mistakes, only time to stand at the bottom of the course and watch as other skiers beat her time.

Vonn went way wide on one of the last turns after skiing a near perfect run.

“I attacked. I gave it everything. I have no regrets. Yes, I made a mistake at the bottom, but that’s what happens in Super G,” Vonn said afterwards.

She finished in sixth place and jokingly said she was happy she didn’t finish fourth—which of course means missing the medal by just one spot.

Now Vonn is looking ahead to her next two events. At 33, she’s trying to become the oldest woman to win an Olympic alpine medal.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s