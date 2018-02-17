East Austin welcomes new mural celebrating black culture

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A longtime east Austin mural that pays tribute to Black History in east Austin is back and it has some new faces.

The mural at East 12th Street and Chicon Street was unveiled Saturday morning as part of a community celebration of culture.

“The idea behind the mural is to be reflective and representative of the people east central Austin,” said Nefertitti Jackmon, executive director of Six Square, Austin’s Black Cultural District.

She partnered with DOLE Dream Out Loud Experience to organize the event for the reveal of the mural.

A previous mural honored famous and influential African Americans such as James Brown, Bob Marley and Tupak Shakur, but was painted over by a new property owner in May 2017.

That fueled frustration from community members and inspired artist Chris Rogers to come up with a new design that included community feedback.

The mural now features more women such as Maya Angelou, Beyonce and even famed Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla. It also features icons like Prince, Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis.

“What we hope people will get out of seeing the mural is that they be filled with pride and a sense of hope,” Jackmon said. “The goal is to see what we see today, is to use art to build community.”