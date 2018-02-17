East Austin welcomes new mural celebrating black culture

Chelsea Moreno, KXAN Published:
The mural at 12th and Chicon was unveiled Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, as part of a community celebration of culture. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)
The mural at 12th and Chicon was unveiled Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, as part of a community celebration of culture. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A longtime east Austin mural that pays tribute to Black History in east Austin is back and it has some new faces.

The mural at East 12th Street and Chicon Street was unveiled Saturday morning as part of a community celebration of culture.

“The idea behind the mural is to be reflective and representative of the people east central Austin,” said Nefertitti Jackmon, executive director of Six Square, Austin’s Black Cultural District.

She partnered with DOLE Dream Out Loud Experience to organize the event for the reveal of the mural.

A previous mural honored famous and influential African Americans such as James Brown, Bob Marley and Tupak Shakur, but was painted over by a new property owner in May 2017.

That fueled frustration from community members and inspired artist Chris Rogers to come up with a new design that included community feedback.

The mural now features more women such as Maya Angelou, Beyonce and even famed Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla. It also features icons like Prince, Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis.

“What we hope people will get out of seeing the mural is that they be filled with pride and a sense of hope,” Jackmon said. “The goal is to see what we see today, is to use art to build community.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s