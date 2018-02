AUSTIN (KXAN) – A cat and a dog are dead after an overnight fire in a South Austin home, Austin Fire Department officials say.

AFD responded to the fire after 3:20 a.m. on the 5800 block of South 1st St. near W. Stassney Lane. AFD says the fire was caused by an electrical shortage inside the home.

Update S 1st. Crews have knocked down bulk of fire and are transitioning to offensive attack. All residents are reported out safe but crews looking for missing pets — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) February 17, 2018

Officials say the fire did cause significant damage estimated at $125,000 dollars, but the residents got out safely with no injuries.

Austin Fire says Red Cross is assisting the residents.