City hosting 3rd Aquatic hiring event to fill lifeguard positions

(AUSTIN) KXAN — The city of Austin is getting ahead of summer preparations by hosting their 3rd hiring event for lifeguards, pool attendants and swim instructors, Saturday.

This event, which will take place at the Dove Springs Recreation Center is being put on by the Austin Parks and Recreation Department. Those interested in any of the positions will have the opportunity to apply, interview and register for required training. Pool attendants will be paid $12 per hour and must be at least 16 years old. All other positions will have a starting pay of $13.84 per hour.

Applicants who are 15-16 years old must have a parent present during the interview. Applicants who are 17 years old require only a parents signature on the applicant paperwork.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dove Springs Recreation Center at 5801 Ainez Dr. Austin, Texas 78744.

For a list of items that you need to bring to the hiring day event click here. For more information visit http://www.LifeguardAustin.com