Two hospitalized after car crashes with bicycle on RM 620 in northwest Austin

Chelsea Moreno Published: Updated:
FILE - police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) –All northbound lanes of RM 620 are closed at Marshall Ford Road after a crash that happened in Lake Travis on Saturday morning, Travis County Sheriff officials say.

Austin Travis County EMS says the crash happened around 9 a.m. between a car and a bicycle.

EMS says two people were transported to Round Rock Medical Center. The bicyclist, a man in his 50s, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, was also transported with non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with KXAN for updates.

