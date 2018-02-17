Austin Marathon: New route, road closures

Related Coverage New Austin Marathon course will impact roads Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Runners get ready to lace up your running shoes for the 27th annual Austin Marathon.

What started out with 605 runners for the inaugural 1992 Austin Marathon has grown tremendously. This year, about 15,000 people from around the world will take on the 26.2 miles Sunday morning. This year, a treat for those participating: A new course.

The last time organizers switched up the route in any major way was in 2007.

“It was more north than it is this year,” said William Dyson, marathon communications manager.

The course sticks to a more centralized location of the city staying within a four-to-five-mile radius from downtown no matter if you’re running in the south, north, west or east part of town. For the first time in 15 years, about seven miles focuses on featuring east Austin.

Are you participating in this year's @austinmarathon? #ATX Here's a look at the course ahead of Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Hj0S9GF4yg — Candy Rodriguez (@CRodriguezKXAN) February 17, 2018

However, those who may not be participating in the race need to pay close attention while on the road as there will be several road closures impacting commutes across the city.

The city will shut down all roads along the course by 6 a.m. on race day to ensure the course is ready for runners.

The event will start at the Ann Richards Bridge at 7 a.m. before heading south to Ben White Boulevard – shutting down Congress Avenue and South First Street in the process. Those in the area may want to consider Lamar Boulevard as an alternate route.

After completing the trek south, runners will loop around to head north, hitting Cesar Chavez and taking that road into west Austin. Major roads like Enfield and Lake Austin Boulevard will be closed through Clarksville and Tarrytown. The course will stay on 15th Street before taking over the University of Texas’ campus. Needless to say, if you’ll be anywhere around UT or Hyde Park on the day of the marathon, plan ahead. Guadalupe Street will be closed from 15th Street up to 45th Street.

The new course abandons Great Northern Boulevard but instead heads up Duval Road and Dean Keeton into east Austin. Runners will make their way down Fifth Street to Shady Lane and back onto East Cesar Chavez Street. The marathon will close East Sixth Street and Red River Street before ending at the Texas State Capitol.

Use MoPac, Lamar Boulevard and Interstate 35 to get around since these roads are unobstructed for northbound and southbound travel. East Ben White Boulevard (US 290) and Farm to Market 2222 (Koenig Lane) will also be open east and westbound. Also, 45th Street will be open westbound between Red River & Guadalupe.

Park strategically: If your trip starts or ends near a section of the course, sometimes the best option may be to park on the more accessible side of the course and walk.