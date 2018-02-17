After 2 silvers, Anastasiya Kuzmina finally captures Olympic gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — After two silver medals, Slovakia’s Anastasiya Kuzmina finally found gold.

Kuzmina hit 19 of 20 targets and won the women’s 12.5-kilometer mass start on Saturday night by 18.8 seconds over silver medalist Darya Domracheva from Belarus. Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff won the bronze medal.

Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier was the favorite in the event and a two-time Olympic champion already, but she struggled with two misses and finished in 16th place.

The hardest part of her night for Kuzmina seemed to be trying to unravel the Slovakian flag in her arms as she was skiing toward the finish line.

Kuzmina has now accounted for all three of Slovakia’s medals in the Pyeongchang Games.