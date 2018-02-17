AFFIDAVIT: Woman drove drunk, crashed with 4-year-old in back seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A woman is in jail after driving while drunk with her child in the back seat on Valentine’s day, according to an affidavit.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says Jennifer Nicole Alden was driving with her four-year-old daughter sitting in the back seat.

The affidavit says her blood alcohol content level was double the legal limit when she crashed her car at the 1800 block of Wells Branch Parkway in north Austin, according to the affidavit.

Officers say they responded to a call about a crash just after 11:00 p.m. and found the vehicle with ‘heavy front damage.’

They say Alden’s eyes were glossy and bloodshot and she told the officer on scene that she called her boyfriend because she didn’t think she should be driving. She also told the officer she drank two full glasses of wine.

Alden is being charged with endangering a child by criminal negligence and driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. She is currently in the Travis County Jail on two bonds totaling $17,500.