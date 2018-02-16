What to watch: Women’s super-G

How to watch

Final: Friday, Feb. 16, 9:00 p.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Medal favorites

Lindsey Vonn will make her 2018 Olympic debut tonight in super-G, and she is not wasting any time. She will wear bib No. 1 and go first out of the 45 skiers in the field.

Now 33, the 2010 Olympic super-G bronze medalist is entering her fourth and likely final Olympic Games.

“I want to end on a high note…I really want to put an exclamation point on my career,” said Vonn, who is hoping to become the oldest female Olympic medalist in Alpine skiing.

Austria has won three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the event. The country sends both the defending Olympic champion (Anna Veith) and reigning world champion (Nicole Schmidhofer) to PyeongChang.

Switzerland’s Lara Gut, who finished fourth in the event in Sochi, tops the World Cup standings, followed by Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather and Italy’s Johanna Schnarf.

Skiers tested the Olympic course last March. Italy’s Sofia Goggia clocked the fastest time, followed by Vonn and Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec. American Laurenne Ross finished sixth.

U.S. athletes to watch

In addition to Vonn and Ross, Alice McKennis and Breezy Johnson will start for the U.S. in the event.

McKennis competed at the 2010 Winter Olympics, but did not enter the super-G.

Johnson is making her Olympic debut in PyeongChang.

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: Anna Veith (Austria)

Silver: Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)

Bronze: Nicole Hosp (Austria)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria)

Silver: Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)

Bronze: Lara Gut (Switzerland)