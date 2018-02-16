Vet-owned business conference pairs new entrepreneurs with experienced mentors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Military veterans who start businesses when they leave the service have a chance this weekend to network with other entrepreneurs and possibly win grant money at a convention happening in Austin.

The Veteran EDGE conference, hosted by the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, brings together new veteran business owners from across the country and connects them with mentors to help them grow their companies.

Brendan Mullen, an Army vet and founder and CEO of MKS2 Technologies, a consulting firm in Austin, is one of the mentors who will be there. His business has grown considerably since he started it a decade ago, and he’s ready to share what he’s learned with other veterans.

“This is a community that are all like-minded that are also chasing down the same obstacles,” he said.

