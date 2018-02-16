TxTag mobile app in the works

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TxTag toll users may soon be able to keep up with their toll accounts via the touch of an app, according to an announcement by Kansas City-based cloud-platform provider PayIt.

No timeline for the app has been publicized and, as of Friday afternoon, the Texas Department of Transportation did not respond to KXAN’s inquiries regarding PayIt’s announcement. A state lawmaker confirmed the app is still in the developmental stage.

PayIt, which partners with government agencies across the U.S., says they plan to deliver a mobile solution to TxTag toll services. The app should also help TxDOT decrease the number of people reaching out to their customer service call centers.

Once the app is up and running, customers will be able to manage their account balances and statuses all in one place, PayIt says. TxTag customers can currently log on to their account online via the website.

“Mobile is where citizens are, and it is important to the Department of Transportation to make resources available in the most modern, efficient way,” PayIt Founder and CEO John Thomson said in a news release. “We are excited to partner with them.”