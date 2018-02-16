Two dead in crash on I-10 near Luling

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — Interstate 10 shut down Friday morning following a fatal collision in the area near the San Marcos River bridge.

The eastbound lanes were detoured at Highway 80, and that direction of I-10 could be shut down until 10 a.m., according to the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people died after three cars and an 18-wheeler collided late Thursday night. One of the vehicles caught fire. The bridge was damaged and the Texas Department of Transportation is working to repair it.

Anyone headed from Austin into east Texas early this morning will be affected by this closure. KXAN’s Amanda Dugan will have updates on this story and detour information on KXAN News Today.

