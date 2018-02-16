Three Central Texas students arrested Friday, accused of making threats

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In two separate cases in different school districts Friday morning, a total of three high school students were arrested after they made threats while at school, officials said.

At Marble Falls High School, two students were arrested and charged with terroristic threat after they made non-specific, verbal threats to a school as part of a conversation in class, according to a letter sent out by Principal Damon Adams. The school found out about the conversation from another student who reported it to a school resource officer.

During the investigation, the students were searched and one had a pocket knife on them, according to the school. The principal says they are “confident that there is no threat to our students or our school.” He also added that the district will not consider “threats as a joke.”

In Pflugerville, at Weiss High School, Principal Paula Gamble said one student was arrested after making a threat against the school in front of several witnesses, including school staff, Friday morning. As a precaution, the school had extra officers on campus the rest of the day.

Del Valle High School officials conducted a K-9 sweep of the school as a precaution after a written threat was found at the school on Thursday. The school determined the threat was not credible.

In light of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, schools in Central Texas are not taking any chances with threats. Both districts are urging students, parents and teachers to “see something, say something.” Most districts allow tips to be sent in anonymously.

