Survey: Lake Travis ISD students more likely to consider suicide than national peers

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Lake Travis High School (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Lake Travis High School (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A survey administered to students in seventh, ninth and 11th grades across Lake Travis Independent School District showed they feel more stressed and contemplate suicide and self-harm more than other students nationally.

Lake Travis ISD administered the Centers for Disease Control’s Youth Risk Behaviors Survey to more than 1,400 students last year.

Results were recently presented to the school board, pointing out that 773 of the students surveyed said they feel the stress of school is “too much.” School administrators also say 171 students said they considered committing suicide in the past year, and 80 of those 171 students had actually attempted suicide.

“That was alarming to us,” said Kathleen Hassenfratz, LTISD Health and Social Programs coordinator.

Hassenfratz is working with counselors districtwide on an action plan to curb student stress and thoughts about suicide and self-harm.

On KXAN at 6 p.m., Jacqulyn Powell talks about the special efforts teachers and counselors are making to both recognize warning signs of at-risk students and help them overcome their troubles.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s