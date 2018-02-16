Surgeon, nurse practitioner dead in West Texas murder-suicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detectives confirm they are investigating the murder-suicide of two Del Sol employees in the Horizon City area.

According to investigators, they were called to perform a welfare check at a home in the 800 block of Crathorne St. in Far East El Paso near Eastlake and Darrington around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

When they arrived, they found William Joseph Glover, 40, and Barbara Adams, 36, dead from gunshot wounds inside the home.

Adams was a general surgeon at Las Palmas Del Sol and Glover is listed as a nurse practitioner at the same hospital system.

Friday afternoon, hospital officials responded to KTSM with a statement:

Earlier this week, two contract workers at Del Sol Medical Center were involved in a tragic incident at an offsite location. We send our condolences to the families and friends of these individuals and have made counseling services available to our employees during this difficult time.” — David Shimp, chief executive officer, Del Sol Medical Center

Court records show that Glover’s wife filed for divorce on Jan. 9, 2018, just five weeks before the deadly shooting. The court records indicate that Glover and his wife had three children.

Investigators have not said who they believe the shooter was.