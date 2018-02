AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s was seriously wounded in a shooting in southeast Austin Friday night. It came about two hours after a separate shooting downtown also seriously injured a man.

Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the 2100 block of Conestoga Trail, near East Stassney Lane and Interstate 35, at 10:39 p.m.

The man was taken to South Austin Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

Additional information was not immediately available.