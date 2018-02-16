San Marcos man indicted on capital murder in death of Officer Copeland

Stewart Mettz. (Hays County Jail)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos man accused of shooting and killing Officer Ken Copeland last year has been indicted on his capital murder charge.

A Hays County grand jury issued the indictment on Thursday against Stewart Mettz, 51. On Dec. 4, 2017, San Marcos police officers went to Mettz’s home at 177 Valero Dr. to serve a warrant on charges of assault and injury to an elderly person.

When officers knocked on his door, police said Mettz opened the door and immediately began shooting, striking Copeland twice. Copeland was rushed to the hospital where he died.

In addition to the capital murder indictment, Mettz was also indicted on the charge of injury to an elderly person and retaliation–the original charges Mettz was facing when officers arrived at his home.

“The indictment is just the first step in this process,” said Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau. “While we at the DA’s office have every intention of seeing that justice is done for Ken Copeland, his family and friends, and the law enforcement community here in San Marcos and Hays County, there remains a long way to go. To say any more than that at this time would be inappropriate.”

Mau’s office has not indicated if they will seek the death penalty in this case.

