San Marcos dogs and owner happily reunited after cold snap separation

By Published: Updated:
San Marcos man reunited with dogs are improvements are made to home. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
San Marcos man reunited with dogs are improvements are made to home. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — It’s a happy ending after an outpouring of concern during the record-breaking cold snap in January.

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter visited one home multiple times after concerns from neighbors. The calls said dogs were tied up outside in the cold with no shelter.

KXAN’s Jim Spencer followed up with the owner and the shelter and found things aren’t always what they seem.

During the freeze, San Marcos officials said they asked Robert Trevino to make immediate changes, “He was able to make some changes for that day and we came back out the next day just to discuss things that needed to change long-term. Mr. Trevino was very compliant, and wanted to work with us,” said Cara Montiel, the animal services manager.

San Marcos man reunited with dogs are improvements are made to home. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
San Marcos man reunited with dogs are improvements are made to home. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

“There were some financial constraints so he decided to surrender the dogs,” Montiel said. “He had also been bombarded by people in the neighborhood so I think he was a little overwhelmed and didn’t know what to do.”

Animal Control Officer Usbaldo Patino said, “He surrendered the dogs, and once we had them he was also — he stayed in contact with us, letting us know how much he did miss his dogs. That the only reason he did it, is so that people would leave him alone.” Patino was the responding officer during the freeze.

After backlash online, Trevino decided to surrender his dogs, Blanca and Bruno. Blanca was given to him by his girlfriend, who passed away last year after a battle with cancer, seven years ago. Trevino said, “I mean it was the only thing that kept me going after losing my girlfriend and they took that away from me. I was in depression for four days.”

As the Animal Shelter prepared to get the dogs ready for adoption, officials met and decided the best place would be back with Trevino, who clearly cared for his dogs. City agencies and a local business donated supplies, including a pen, food and vaccinations to bring them back together.

When reunited, Trevino said, “We all did it together actually. Just to have my doggies back. I owe it to them, they are my heroes.”

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s