San Marcos dogs and owner happily reunited after cold snap separation

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — It’s a happy ending after an outpouring of concern during the record-breaking cold snap in January.

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter visited one home multiple times after concerns from neighbors. The calls said dogs were tied up outside in the cold with no shelter.

KXAN’s Jim Spencer followed up with the owner and the shelter and found things aren’t always what they seem.

During the freeze, San Marcos officials said they asked Robert Trevino to make immediate changes, “He was able to make some changes for that day and we came back out the next day just to discuss things that needed to change long-term. Mr. Trevino was very compliant, and wanted to work with us,” said Cara Montiel, the animal services manager.

“There were some financial constraints so he decided to surrender the dogs,” Montiel said. “He had also been bombarded by people in the neighborhood so I think he was a little overwhelmed and didn’t know what to do.”

Animal Control Officer Usbaldo Patino said, “He surrendered the dogs, and once we had them he was also — he stayed in contact with us, letting us know how much he did miss his dogs. That the only reason he did it, is so that people would leave him alone.” Patino was the responding officer during the freeze.

After backlash online, Trevino decided to surrender his dogs, Blanca and Bruno. Blanca was given to him by his girlfriend, who passed away last year after a battle with cancer, seven years ago. Trevino said, “I mean it was the only thing that kept me going after losing my girlfriend and they took that away from me. I was in depression for four days.”

As the Animal Shelter prepared to get the dogs ready for adoption, officials met and decided the best place would be back with Trevino, who clearly cared for his dogs. City agencies and a local business donated supplies, including a pen, food and vaccinations to bring them back together.

When reunited, Trevino said, “We all did it together actually. Just to have my doggies back. I owe it to them, they are my heroes.”