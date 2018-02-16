PHOTOS: Take a tour of Austin’s new Hmart store

By Published: Updated:
Let Them Talk is a no-tip bar in Market Eatery that serves 99 cent beer as well as other Asian alcoholic drinks (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle)
Let Them Talk is a no-tip bar in Market Eatery that serves 99 cent beer as well as other Asian alcoholic drinks (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From a variety of frozen fish balls to colorful tropical fruit, Austin’s newest Asian grocery store, Hmart, has something for everyone. The new store in northwest Austin also has a food court featuring 10 different shops ranging from baked goods to traditional Korean dishes.

The store is now open at 11301 Lakeline Blvd., just off of US 183.

Take a tour of Austin’s new Hmart grocery store and food hall

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s