PHOTOS: Take a tour of Austin’s new Hmart store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From a variety of frozen fish balls to colorful tropical fruit, Austin’s newest Asian grocery store, Hmart, has something for everyone. The new store in northwest Austin also has a food court featuring 10 different shops ranging from baked goods to traditional Korean dishes.
The store is now open at 11301 Lakeline Blvd., just off of US 183.
Take a tour of Austin’s new Hmart grocery store and food hall
