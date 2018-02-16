New Austin Marathon course will impact roads Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether you’ll be lacing the sneakers or screaming loud and proud from the sidelines, there’s a good chance road closures for the Austin Marathon will impact your commute on Sunday morning. The Austin Marathon uses a rolling course closure to minimize the impact on traffic.

The city will shut down all roads along the course by 6 a.m. on race day to ensure the course is ready for runners. The marathon this year will also debut a new course.

The event will start at the Ann Richards Bridge at 7 a.m. before heading south to Ben White Boulevard–shutting down Congress Avenue and South First Street in the process. Those in the area may want to consider Lamar Boulevard as an alternate route.

After completing the trek south, runners will loop around to head north, hitting Cesar Chavez and taking that road into west Austin. Major roads like Enfield and Lake Austin Boulevard, will be closed through Clarksville and Tarrytown. The course will stay on 15th Street before taking over the University of Texas’ campus. Needless to say, if you’ll be anywhere around UT or Hyde Park on the day of the marathon, plan ahead. Guadalupe Street will be closed from 15th Street up to 45th Street.

The new course abandons Great Northern Boulevard but instead heads up Duval Road and Dean Keeton into east Austin. Runners will make their way down Fifth Street to Shady Lane and back onto East Cesar Chavez Street. The marathon will close East Sixth Street and Red River Street before ending at the Texas State Capitol.

Use MoPac, Lamar Boulevard and Interstate 35 to get around since these roads are unobstructed for northbound and southbound travel. East Ben White Boulevard (US 290) and Farm to Market 2222 (Koenig Lane) will also be open east and westbound. Also, 45th Street will be open westbound between Red River & Guadalupe.

Park strategically: If your trip starts or ends near a section of the course, sometimes the best option may be to park on the more accessible side of the course and walk.