Meet Woody, Buzz Lightyear this summer at Toy Story Land

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney World Resort’s new Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios has an official opening date, the Disney Parks Blog announced on Friday.

The land will open to guests on June 30.

Visiting guests will “shrink” to the size of a toy and join in on the fun with Woody, Jessie, Buzz and Andy’s other beloved toys.

The new section of the park includes roller coaster Slinky Dog Dash, Alien Swirling Saucers and a new track of Toy Story Mania.

Woody’s Lunch Box will serve guests meals and old-fashioned soda floats from a walk-up window setting.

You can learn more about the newest land of Hollywood Studios by clicking here.