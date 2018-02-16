Man shot in downtown Austin has critical injuries

By Published: Updated:
Man critically injured in shooting in the area of Red River Street and 12th Street in downtown Austin on Feb. 16, 2018 (KXAN Photo)
Man critically injured in shooting in the area of Red River Street and 12th Street in downtown Austin on Feb. 16, 2018 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 30s was shot in downtown Austin Friday evening, a few blocks east of the State Capitol complex.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the man to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries from the shooting in the area of Red River Street and East 12th Street.

Police officers were called to the scene at 8:20 p.m. and have detained several people. Officers say one weapon was found, but they do not believe it was the gun used in the shooting.

KXAN has a crew at the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information and have reports on the CW Austin at 9 p.m. and KXAN News after the Olympics.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s