Man shot in downtown Austin has critical injuries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 30s was shot in downtown Austin Friday evening, a few blocks east of the State Capitol complex.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the man to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries from the shooting in the area of Red River Street and East 12th Street.

Police officers were called to the scene at 8:20 p.m. and have detained several people. Officers say one weapon was found, but they do not believe it was the gun used in the shooting.

