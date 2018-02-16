Man killed in Georgetown after driving off I-35 frontage, hitting 3 trees

By Published: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A man was killed while driving north on the Interstate 35 frontage road in Georgetown last weekend when he left the road and crashed into three trees.

Georgetown police spokesperson Cpt. Roland Waits says their investigation showed the driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser was northbound on the east frontage road around 3:32 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, when — for an unknown reason — he left the road and slid sideways on the grass just south of Farm to Market 972.

The rear left of the car then hit a large tree, causing the vehicle to spin violently and hit a second and third tree before coming to rest. Police say Miguel Angel Diaz, 39, was found partially ejected from the driver’s side window of the vehicle.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the department said. Georgetown firefighters arrived and pronounced Diaz deceased at the scene.

