Free active shooter training scheduled for Sunday in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Knowing what to do when an active shooter situation arises is nothing someone can mentally prepare for, but a free training course hopes to give people information on the best way to respond.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, an Austin police offier will present a presentation as part of the Civilian Response in Active Shooter Events (CRASE). The presentation goes over the causes of acts of violence in public places and how citizens and prepare and respond.

The class runs from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the St. Albert the Great Catholic Church located at 12041 Bittern Hollow in north Austin.

While the event is free, people must register before 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Click here for the registration link.

CRASE was created by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center which is located at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.

The group says there are three things people should to in an active shooter situation:

Do everything possible to avoid the attacker Do what you can to deny the attacker access to your location Be prepare to defend yourself if you come face to face with the attacker