Free active shooter training scheduled for Sunday in north Austin

By Published:
ALERRT training video for civilians in an active shooter situation. (Courtesy: ALERRT)
ALERRT training video for civilians in an active shooter situation. (Courtesy: ALERRT)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Knowing what to do when an active shooter situation arises is nothing someone can mentally prepare for, but a free training course hopes to give people information on the best way to respond.

On Sunday, Feb. 18, an Austin police offier will present a presentation as part of the Civilian Response in Active Shooter Events (CRASE). The presentation goes over the causes of acts of violence in public places and how citizens and prepare and respond.

The class runs from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the St. Albert the Great Catholic Church located  at 12041 Bittern Hollow in north Austin.

While the event is free, people must register before 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Click here for the registration link.

CRASE was created by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center which is located at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.

The group says there are three things people should to in an active shooter situation:

  1. Do everything possible to avoid the attacker
  2. Do what you can to deny the attacker access to your location
  3. Be prepare to defend yourself if you come face to face with the attacker

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s