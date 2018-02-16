No bomb found after threat at Manor day care forced 53 kids to evacuate

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Fifty-three children and eight staff members were evacuated Friday morning after a bomb threat against their day care. The children were between 2 months and 5 years old. Officials did not find any evidence of a bomb in the area, according to Manor police.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at Creative World Learning Center in the 11400 block of US Highway 290 in Manor, Texas. Officials say someone called in the threat to the daycare at 7:44 a.m., and workers there notified the sheriff’s office. A bus was brought to take the staff and children off the property, but they will make their way back when the area is cleared.

The Austin Police Department bomb squad is also at the scene, along with a K-9.

