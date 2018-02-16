APD bicycle officers outfitted with new protective gear

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All of the Austin Police Department’s 50 bicycle officers are now outfitted with new protective gear thanks to a donation by Parsley Energy.

Om Friday, the agency showed off the new gear that is specifically tailored to each officer. Officers now have helmets measured and fitted for their heads; the helmets also have protective front facial pieces that are removable.

The additional body gear is the same ones used in BMX racing to protect riders from falls and wrecks. APD says the new gear will help during large crowd situations.