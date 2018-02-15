Work forced to stop at Cambria Cavern due to ground shifting at entrance

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The entrance to Cambria Cavern is shifting and some sections of the Cambria Road are also showing signs of “visible downward movement,” according to an update from Williamson County officials.
Because of the ground shifting, consultants were told Thursday they were no longer allowed to go inside the cave, which is located in a Brushy Creek neighborhood just west of Round Rock. The asphalt is currently sitting on the cave’s ceiling, which partially collapsed exactly one week ago.
The county says its engineer will work with structural engineers to determine a way to secure the cave opening so that consultants have a safe way to enter and exit the cave.
“We are moving our barricades back a few feet in an abundance of caution,” said Williamson County engineer Terron Evertson in a statement.
Three homes sit on top of the 200-foot-long cave that is 22 feet deep. The county says when utility lines were installed 30 years ago, it weakened part of the cave ceiling, which may have caused the collapse.
An update on the cave was expected to be given to homeowners at Thursday’s Woods at Brushy Creek HOA meeting. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Brushy Creek MUD Community Center.
Cambria Road at Ephraim Road will remain closed for several more weeks while the county work with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on the remediation effort.
Cambria Cavern in Brushy Creek neighborhood
Cambria Cavern in Brushy Creek neighborhood x
