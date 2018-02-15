Police: New Mexico man who fired at Austin officer committed suicide

By Published:
Christopher Giles (Austin Police Department)
Christopher Giles (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Albuquerque man who police say drove 11 hours from his home in New Mexico to Austin to target a tech couple with popular YouTube channels died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Austin Police Department says while its officers did exchange gunfire with Christopher Giles, 23, the medical examiner preliminarily determined his manner of death to be a suicide.

The incident on Jan. 26 started as a home invasion at a home in the 4500 block of Avenue G near 45th Street in central Austin. The couple inside the home called police around 3:40 a.m. saying they were awakened by a gunshot and the sound of breaking glass. The couple said a person was inside their home and walking around.

As the couple waited for police to arrive, they hid in a closet and stayed on the phone with dispatchers. Police say Giles fired shots inside and outside the home. When officers arrived, Giles was about to drive off when they gave him commands to stop. At that time, police say Giles shot at the officers. Officer Matthew Jackson returned gunfire. At the time, police say Jackson struck Giles, but authorities have not indicated if Giles had more than one gunshot wound.

According to court documents, Giles had numerous notes about the couple, Megan Turney and Gavin Free. Apparently, Giles had “developed a fondness of Turney yet resented Free for his lifestyle and success,” according to the search warrant.

