Police: 17-year-old brought loaded gun to southeast Austin school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teenager is in jail after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to a southeast Austin charter school this week.

Officers were called to American YouthWorks at 1901 E. Ben White Blvd. service road, near Interstate 35, at 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13 for the report of a suspicious person.

Police officers were told that a 17-year-old student was driving wildly through the parking lot. A school administrator said Richard Alaniz was seen coming from the restroom with three friends.

The school official said Alaniz was “showing his colors,” by hanging a blue bandana, commonly used by gang members to represent which gang they are in, police said.

When she asked Alaniz to remove the bandana, she felt something hard wrapped in it. Once unraveled, the administrator found a fully loaded gun magazine, according to an arrest affidavit.

During a frisk, an officer found a fully loaded Taurus 9mm pistol inside Alaniz’s shorts worn under another pair of shorts.

Alaniz remains in the Travis County Jail on a charge of unlawful carrying weapon. Bond has been set at $20,000. If bonded out, court documents show he is forbidden from going within 200 yards of the school and he must abide by a 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, as well as have GPS tracking.