Pierre Vaultier overcomes chaos, defends Olympic snowboard cross title

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Pierre Vaultier

France’s Pierre Vaultier successfully defended his gold medal in men’s snowboard cross, becoming the second athlete to win back-to-back gold medals in the discipline.

Australia’s Jarryd Huges earned silver and Spain’s Regino Hernandez took bronze.

American snowboarders Nick Baumgartner and Mick Dierdorff finished fourth and fifth, respectively, after crashing on the same jump during the big final. Australia’s Alex Pullin also went down on the same part of the course and finished sixth.

Results

Gold: Pierre Vaultier (FRA)
Silver: Jarryd Hughes (AUS)
Bronze: Regino Hernandez (ESP)
4. Nick Baumgartner (USA)
5. Mick Dierdorff (USA)
6. Alex Pullin (AUS)

What’s Next?

NBCOlympics.com will be streaming every round of every competition live online. Here’s how to watch all upcoming live streams for boardercross.

Women’s Qualifying: Thursday, Feb. 15, 8:00 p.m. ET
LIVE STREAM

Women’s Final: Thursday, Feb. 15, 10:15 p.m. ET
LIVE STREAM

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s