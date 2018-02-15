Pflugerville PD starting ‘Digital Neighborhood Watch’

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — With more and more homeowners installing surveillance cameras around their home, the Pflugerville Police Department is following other agencies who have asked those people to sign up to be involved in a “Digital Neighborhood Watch.”

The voluntary program allows Pflugerville police to know what homes in a neighborhood have exterior cameras installed in case a crime occurs. The program does not give Pflugerville police remote access to your cameras.

“By having a database of homeowners that have surveillance cameras readily accessible to detectives and patrol, we can save hours by not needing to canvass neighborhoods looking for residents with security cameras that may have useful footage,” said Sgt. Jared Bruno.

Residents interested in being a part of the program can register online here. After registering their camera, homeowners will only be contacted by the department if there is a criminal incident in the vicinity of their security camera.

Georgetown police implemented a similar program last fall. The Austin Police Department is looking to businesses to help boost its surveillance network. In a pilot program, APD is working with businesses to connect their surveillance cameras to its network.