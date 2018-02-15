Pflugerville PD starting ‘Digital Neighborhood Watch’

By Published:
FILE - Surveillance camera (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Surveillance camera (KXAN File Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — With more and more homeowners installing surveillance cameras around their home, the Pflugerville Police Department is following other agencies who have asked those people to sign up to be involved in a “Digital Neighborhood Watch.”

The voluntary program allows Pflugerville police to know what homes in a neighborhood have exterior cameras installed in case a crime occurs. The program does not give Pflugerville police remote access to your cameras.

“By having a database of homeowners that have surveillance cameras readily accessible to detectives and patrol, we can save hours by not needing to canvass neighborhoods looking for residents with security cameras that may have useful footage,” said Sgt. Jared Bruno.

Residents interested in being a part of the program can register online here. After registering their camera, homeowners will only be contacted by the department if there is a criminal incident in the vicinity of their security camera.

Georgetown police implemented a similar program last fall. The Austin Police Department is looking to businesses to help boost its surveillance network. In a pilot program, APD is working with businesses to connect their surveillance cameras to its network.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s