Move over: Austin firefighter who escaped serious injury has message for drivers

By Published:
Austin Fire Department Station 20 crew training (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)
Austin Fire Department Station 20 crew training (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a close call for Austin Fire Station 20’s firefighters on Saturday, Feb.10, when the crew responded to an early morning call in the 2200 block of E. Stassney Lane in southeast Austin, near Interstate 35.

A driver in a Jeep Cherokee ran into the back of the fire truck causing the fire truck’s bumper to fall off and a firefighter on the back ladder to injure her arm.

The Austin Police Department responded to the accident around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighter Meredith Garee, who’s been with the station for the past five years, says she’s just thankful nothing else happened.

Whether or not the driver will receive a citation is still under review at this time by APD.

Tonight at 9 & 10, KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez shares how Garee is feeling after the close-call she experienced and what she wants drivers to remember when on the road. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s