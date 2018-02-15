Move over: Austin firefighter who escaped serious injury has message for drivers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a close call for Austin Fire Station 20’s firefighters on Saturday, Feb.10, when the crew responded to an early morning call in the 2200 block of E. Stassney Lane in southeast Austin, near Interstate 35.

A driver in a Jeep Cherokee ran into the back of the fire truck causing the fire truck’s bumper to fall off and a firefighter on the back ladder to injure her arm.

The Austin Police Department responded to the accident around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighter Meredith Garee, who’s been with the station for the past five years, says she’s just thankful nothing else happened.

Whether or not the driver will receive a citation is still under review at this time by APD.

Tonight at 9 & 10, KXAN’s Candy Rodriguez shares how Garee is feeling after the close-call she experienced and what she wants drivers to remember when on the road.