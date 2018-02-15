Matthias Mayer wins first Olympic super-G for Austria since Hermann Maier

Matthias Mayer

Gold: Matthias Mayer (Austria)
Silver: Beat Feuz (Switzerland)
Bronze: Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)

Austria’s Matthias Mayer won the super-G gold medal, ending Norway’s streak of four consecutive Olympic gold medals in the event. 

Switzerland’s Beat Feuz claimed the silver medal, followed by Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud.

It was the first Olympic gold medal for Austria in the event since Hermann Maier in 1988. 

Mayer became the second member of his family to earn an Olympic medal in the event. His father, Helmut, won the silver medal in 1988. 

It was the second Olympic medal in PyeongChang for both Jansrud and Feuz. Jansrud was the downhill silver medalist, while Feuz was the bronze medalist.

The next men’s Alpine skiing event is giant slalom on Saturday, when Ted Ligety will race to defend his Olympic title. 

Schedule:

