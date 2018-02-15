Mandatory sick pay ordinance tops City Council agenda

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here’s a quick rundown of what we’re eyeing on Thursday’s city council agenda.

The controversial paid sick days item is expected to take up a good chunk of time.

Ordinance establishing earned sick time for private employers, creating a civil penalty, and creating an offense

The proposed ordinance says that denying earned sick time to employees “is unjust,” “is detrimental to the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the City,” and “contributes to employee turnover and unemployment, and harms the local economy.”

Relocation of the Austin Municipal Court and Downtown Austin Community Court

This resolution would direct the city manager to bring back options to relocate Austin Municipal Court and the Downtown Austin Community Court no later than March 22, “due to the urgency of these conditions.” The resolution explains how the building has fallen into a “high level of disrepair, potentially affecting the health and safety of more than 150 employees working there, as well as the numerous visitors who must enter to take care of legal matters.”

Major League Soccer sites: POSTPONED

City staff is waiting on a “consensus between the suggested City of Austin properties and the Precourt Sports Ventures property analysis” before moving forward on community engagement for MLS sites. That engagement is expected to take about three months.

Purchase of lock boxes

Last month, we reported a master key that allows first responders easy and quick access to apartment complexes and commercial buildings was recently found in the possession of a burglary suspect. Because the system was compromised, the city will also have to replace all the lock cylinders on all Knox boxes located at more than 6,000 building locations across town — at an initial cost of $300,000.