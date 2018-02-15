Man seriously injured by electrical burn at Austin Samsung facility

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s was seriously injured by an electrical burn Thursday afternoon at the Samsung Austin Semiconductor facility in northeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said its medics were called to the facility on Samsung Boulevard, just east of the intersection of Dessau Road and East Parmer Lane, around 1:41 p.m.

ATCEMS tweeted the man’s injuries are not expected to be life-threatening. Company spokesperson Sarah Marshall said the contractor was conscious and moving on his own when he was taken to the hospital.

“We are currently examining the cause of the incident and necessary measures to prevent any reoccurrences in the future,” Marshall said.

The facility is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the country, making components for tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices, according to the company.