Students talking about muscle ‘guns’ leads to non-credible threat at Pflugerville school

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Although the threat against Hendrickson High School turned out not to be credible, officials are praising students for coming forward about a situation they felt was inappropriate.

Principal Daniel Garcia sent a letter to parents Thursday outlining a possible threat a student made the day before against the campus that school officials and Pflugerville ISD’s police chief decided to investigate.

“Several students in a gym class were discussing ‘guns’ in the context of their arm muscles, but the conversation turned to the topic of real guns, and other students in the class overheard a potential threat that was made by one of the students,” the principal wrote. He said that after a full investigation, they did not find a credible threat and determined the student did not have access to a weapon. Garcia emphasized that student safety and security will always be a top priority.

“You can be proud of the way the Hendrickson community responded to the situation, especially in light of yesterday’s tragedy in Florida,” Garcia wrote. “We have emphasized a ‘See Something, Say Something’ communication tool this year.” The school introduced an anonymous alert system that allows anyone — students, staff or parents — to report “negative activity” like fights, bullying, drugs and threats through either an app or the PfISD website. 

