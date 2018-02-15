Hays County voters meet dozens of political candidates at public forum

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County voters gathered in San Marcos Thursday evening to hear from candidates running for district and state positions before the primary election. The forum was held at the San Marcos Activity center and was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Hays County.

More than a dozen candidates showed up for the public forum representing districts surrounding the Austin area. Each of the candidates were given five minutes to speak and lay out the reasons they are running for office.

Candidates touched on a number of hot topics including immigration policy, healthcare and after Wednesday’s shooting in Florida, many mentioned gun control.

Early voting for the primary elections begins next Tuesday.