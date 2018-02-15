Hays County voters meet dozens of political candidates at public forum

By Published:
Dozens of Hays County voters listen to state and district primary candidates speak at the San Marcos Activity Center. (KXAN photo)
Dozens of Hays County voters listen to state and district primary candidates speak at the San Marcos Activity Center. (KXAN photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Hays County voters gathered in San Marcos Thursday evening to hear from candidates running for district and state positions before the primary election. The forum was held at the San Marcos Activity center and was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Hays County.

More than a dozen candidates showed up for the public forum representing districts surrounding the Austin area. Each of the candidates were given five minutes to speak and lay out the reasons they are running for office.

Candidates touched on a number of hot topics including immigration policy, healthcare and after Wednesday’s shooting in Florida, many mentioned gun control.

Early voting for the primary elections begins next Tuesday.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s