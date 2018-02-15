Gus Kenworthy breaks thumb, will still compete in slopestyle

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Gus Kenworthy

Gus Kenworthy, the 2014 Olympic silver medalist in freeski slopestyle, tweeted that he broke his thumb while practicing on the course in PyeongChang this week. He confirmed that the injury will not stop him from competing in the upcoming slopestyle event though.

Fans will also be delighted to know that the injury clearly hasn’t affected Kenworthy’s sense of humor.

While painful, broken thumbs aren’t something that normally take skiers out of major competitions, but they can require some modifications. Canadian halfpipe skier Cassie Sharpe recently broke her thumb while competing in an X Games final and had to tape her pole to her hand for the rest of the contest. She won the bronze medal with one of those runs that came after the broken thumb.

The qualifying round and final round for men’s slopestyle will both take place Sunday in PyeongChang (Saturday night in the U.S.).

