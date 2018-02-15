Bicyclist likely hit by vehicle dies from his injuries two days later

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just before Leonel Hernandez collapsed in a southeast Austin yard, witnesses saw him dragging a damaged bicycle.

Hernandez, 58, died in the hospital two days after he was likely hit by a driver who did not stay at the scene around 10:42 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, according to Austin police.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS medics responding to the 4800 block of Teri Road — near the intersection of South Plesant Valley Road and East Stassney Lane — found Hernandez with significant head trauma, which led to his death on Jan. 31.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in trying to figure out who possibly hit Hernandez.

Anyone with information on the crash or who may have witnessed the incident should call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8544.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s