Bicyclist likely hit by vehicle dies from his injuries two days later

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just before Leonel Hernandez collapsed in a southeast Austin yard, witnesses saw him dragging a damaged bicycle.

Hernandez, 58, died in the hospital two days after he was likely hit by a driver who did not stay at the scene around 10:42 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 29, according to Austin police.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS medics responding to the 4800 block of Teri Road — near the intersection of South Plesant Valley Road and East Stassney Lane — found Hernandez with significant head trauma, which led to his death on Jan. 31.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in trying to figure out who possibly hit Hernandez.

Anyone with information on the crash or who may have witnessed the incident should call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8544.