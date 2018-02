JOHNSON CITY, Texas (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler slammed into the Johnson City Visitors Center Thursday morning causing some minor damage.

The Johnson City Police Department says the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. when an 18-wheeler jackknifed on the wet road and crashed into a curb. The crash caused damage to the sidewalk and the visitors center’s porch.

The visitors center is located right on Main Street, which is on US 290.

The driver was cited for faulty evasive action.